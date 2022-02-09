Middletown police go green for police vehicle fleet

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Police Department, for the third year in a row, is opting for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly police vehicles.

“Fuel savings and less environmental impact are the main reasons the department researched and ultimately switched to the hybrid version of the (Ford Police Interceptor SUVs),” Police Capt. Michael Faria said in an email to The Daily News. “The vehicles (have) proven to be reliable and dependable.”

The town of Middletown will continue to opt for hybrid cruisers.

The Town Council recently approved the purchase of the five vehicles to replace worn and used police vehicles.The police department currently runs two hybrid vehicles out of a 29-car fleet, according to a report by Matt Sheley, the town’s public information officer.

The five new police vehicles will replace front-line vehicles that have between 112,000 to 166,000 miles each, Sheley reported.

Middletown’s move to incorporate hybrid vehicles into its fleet makes it the sole police department on the island to do so. Portsmouth and Newport don’t have hybrid vehicles, though Newport Police Lt. April Amaral said in an email the department’s looking into possible hybrid vehicle purchases in the future.

Tax dollars, Sheley noted, won’t be used to purchase the new machinery; money from the town’s Rescue Wagon Fund will shoulder the cost. The Daily News reported previously that rescue fund revenue is generated by rescue wagon runs when patients are billed.

Faria pointed to the benefits of the vehicles, highlighted by the Ford company: $3,800 in annual fuel savings per vehicle, and a potential reduction of 22,560 pounds of carbon dioxide output per year, per vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown, RI, police purchase hybrid vehicles for department