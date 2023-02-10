Middletown Police hunt for suspect in 'series of shootings'

Feb. 9—Multiple police officers and K-9 units spent hours Thursday searching on and near Tytus Avenue and Beech Street for a suspect "in a series of shootings" who apparently fled in a vehicle that morning.

Officers were at Woodside Cemetery attending a memorial service for Middletown police dog Koda, who recently died of cancer, when they took off abruptly with lights and sirens on.

Police officials said detectives tried to make a traffic stop with the suspect, and he fled. Sgt. Earl Nelson said the man is a suspect in a "series of shootings in Middletown — one a homicide."

He is not a current suspect in a double homicide that happened Saturday at a home on 15th Avenue.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the car was rented from a private person in the area and inside was a large amount of cash.

The vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a detached garage in the alley behind Beech Street to flee from officers.

Police have not released the man's identity and he was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.