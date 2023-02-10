Middletown Police hunt for suspect in 'series of shootings'

Lauren PackRick McCrabb, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 9—Multiple police officers and K-9 units spent hours Thursday searching on and near Tytus Avenue and Beech Street for a suspect "in a series of shootings" who apparently fled in a vehicle that morning.

Officers were at Woodside Cemetery attending a memorial service for Middletown police dog Koda, who recently died of cancer, when they took off abruptly with lights and sirens on.

Police officials said detectives tried to make a traffic stop with the suspect, and he fled. Sgt. Earl Nelson said the man is a suspect in a "series of shootings in Middletown — one a homicide."

He is not a current suspect in a double homicide that happened Saturday at a home on 15th Avenue.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the car was rented from a private person in the area and inside was a large amount of cash.

The vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into a detached garage in the alley behind Beech Street to flee from officers.

Police have not released the man's identity and he was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Recommended Stories