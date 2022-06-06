Middletown police ID man fatally struck by train

Jun. 6—Middletown police have identified the man who was struck and killed this morning by a train.

Andrew Smith, 33, of Middletown, was walking along the tracks when he was killed, according to Lt. Malcolm Tipton. He said the incident remains under investigation, but police believe no foul play was suspected.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. on the tracks at Waneta Street near Oneka Avenue. The train blocked crossings in the area at Oxford State and Yankee Road, but by 9:45 a.m. had started moving.

The Butler County Coroner's Office removed the body from a wooded area near the tracks.

According to city officials, the initial call indicated the person was struck near the Waneta and Yankee Road intersection.

Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.

