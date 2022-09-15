Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

Sep. 15—The last time Deon Hunter heard from his brother he was dropping off his nephew at home after football practice at Barnitz Stadium.

On Wednesday morning, about 12 hours later, Hunter, who was getting his kids ready for school, received a call from his mother with the numbing news: "Your brother is gone."

Nas McVay, 24, of Middletown, was shot multiple times around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairmount Avenue and Young Street, Middletown police said. McVay was transported to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and he died later that night, Middletown police said.

It was at least the city's second homicide of the year.

Hunter, 29, sat at the scene of his brother's shooting Wednesday morning and the pavement was still blood-stained. After his mother called, Hunter drove to the scene of the fatal shooting and found a hand-painted canvas leaning against a stone wall saying "Rest in Peace. Fly high Nas."

"It's crazy," Hunter said when asked about the shooting. "I don't know who, what or why, I have no clue. He was way too young."

McVay was a single father of three sons, his brother said.

Hunter said his brother had made some mistakes and was "no angel."

"But," he said, "nobody deserves to die like this."

Middletown police have no suspects and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 513-425-7700 or Detective French 513-425-7742.