Middletown police looking for stolen car that has service dog inside

Feb. 4—Middletown police are searching for a stolen car and the service dog that was inside the car.

Police said a dark blue Nissan Maxima was stolen around 9:30 a.m. today from the area of Tytus Avenue and Washington Street.

The owner of the car told police he gave the suspect a ride from Springboro. The suspect is described as a White male, wearing a denim Harley Davidson jacket, jeans, black/red Nikes with tattoos near his eye and neck area, according to police.

The vehicle has black rims, tinted windows and had the owner's service dog, a black and white boxer mix named Tux, inside at the time of the theft.

If you see this vehicle or dog, call 911 or call Middletown police at 513-425-7700, Opt. 0.

This is at least the third vehicle stolen in Middletown in the last 10 days.