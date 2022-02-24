Middletown police say man abused puppy

Middletown police arrested a man after a video showed him abusing a 14-week-old puppy, police said Thursday.

Charged with animal cruelty and second-degree threatening, Michael Bolton, 28, was held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

On Wednesday night, a woman told police that Bolton was threatening to kill the dog if she did not come to his house, police said. She turned over a video to animal control that showed Bolton hitting the female dog on the head and grabbing its throat to force it into the ground, police said.

Confronted at his Stonycrest Drive home by animal control and patrol officers, Bolton denied abusing or threatening to kill the puppy, saying he was disciplining the dog earlier in the day, police said. He was arrested and animal control removed the dog for treatment and to ensure its safety, police said.

