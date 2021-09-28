Middletown police say man stabbed woman after she accused him of stealing Social Security benefits

After a night of arguing with a woman who accused him of looting her Social Security benefits, a man stabbed her in the abdomen, declaring he would go to jail “for something he actually did,” Middletown police said Monday.

Patricia Direinzo, 54, underwent emergency surgery after the kitchen knife attack at 460 Main St. was reported last week, police said. She was in stable condition Monday, police said. Hayward Smith, 52, was arrested on charges that included attempted murder.

The two had been using drugs together when Direinzo told Smith that she had reported him for fraudulent use of her Social Security benefits and that Smith would be going to jail, police said.

“Smith became very angry over the allegations,” a news release said. “He told officers that he did not want to go to jail for something he didn’t do and that ‘if he went to jail, it would be for something he actually did.’ "

Smith then stabbed Direinzo and left the apartment, police said. While officers were at the scene, Smith walked into the police station and turned himself in, police said. He was held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police at 860-638-4000.

