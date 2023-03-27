Middletown police respond to report of gunshots, recover bullet casings on property

Middletown, Newport and State Police responded this weekend to a call in Middletown reporting multiple gunshots fired at 181 Maple Ave. around 1:20 a.m. While police did recover bullet casings of an unspecified caliber at the property, nobody was injured, no guns were recovered and no arrests were made.

A Middletown Police press release from March 26 indicated that as officers arrived in the area, they observed multiple vehicles and people leaving the scene. The release says, “Officers stopped several vehicles while other officers responded directly to the house. Officers searched the house and then conducted an exterior search of the property. While searching the exterior, they located several spent rounds of ammunition on the ground. No firearms were located.”

Middletown police declined to offer any supplementary comment to The Newport Daily News beyond the information contained in the press release.

This case remains under investigation by the Middletown Police Department Detective Division, which has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Geoffrey Dellefratte at 401-846-1144 ext. 7034 or on the department’s anonymous tip line at 401-842-6515.

