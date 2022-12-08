Middletown police searching for longtime Applebee's employee who is missing

Dec. 8—Middletown police are searching for a Middletown man who never showed up for work last month.

Clifford Phillips, 62, has worked at Applebee's for 27 years and he didn't report to work on Nov. 21, according to a manager who filed the police report on Nov. 23. She became concerned because Phillips never called off work.

Phillips is described as a Black man, 5-foot-8, 135 pounds.

He checked out of the Fairfield Inn in Middletown on Nov. 10, according to the report.

Sgt. Earl Nelson with the Middletown Division of Police said Phillips apparently has been seen in Middletown, but police have been unable to make contact with him. They have checked with local hospitals.

Nelson called the investigation "frustrating," then added: "Some people don't want to be found."

The cell phone that belongs to Phillips has been turned off, Nelson said.

Phillips isn't married and has no children, according to the report. He has one brother, but they haven't talked in years, the report said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.