Middletown police searching for man suspected of robbing 84 year-old woman

Middletown Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of a robbing an elderly woman.

Video released by police shows an 84 year old woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Roosevelt Blvd.

A light colored SUV then pulls up, a man gets out approaches the woman in her car, then appears to take something from the woman before he runs back to his car.

Police said the woman was injured.

Police ask those who may recognize the man in the video or have any information regarding the robbery to contact Detective French at 513-425-7742 or contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0.

You can also message them on their facebook page, the police department said.

It is not known what was taken during the robbery or her current condition.

We will update this story as we learn more.