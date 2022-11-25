Middletown police searching for missing teen

Nov. 24—Middletown police are asking for information about the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines, 14, is described as 5-foot-1, 135 pounds with brown hair and eyes, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

She was last seen on Nov. 19 on Shafor Street walking toward McKinley Street She was wearing a pink Real Tree hoodie with black skinny jeans with horizontal rips. She also had a smaller black Disney back pack with characters on it and a gold logo.

Police are asking for anyone in the area to check their porch cameras to see if she was in their neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police dispatch at 513-425-7700, Option 0.