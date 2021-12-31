Middletown police searching for suspect wanted in assault

Middletown police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man wanted for assaulting a woman and stealing her car, police said Friday.

Isiah Webb, 25, forced his way into a home at about 2:45 a.m., assaulted the victim, stole some of her personal property and later stole her car, police said. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Police have an arrest warrant for Webb on charges that include first-degree burglary, third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint and larceny.

Webb was last seen on foot in the area Westlake Drive running from police. He should be considered a danger to the public and citizens are encouraged not to approach him. Anyone with information on Webb’s location is encouraged to call police at 860-638-4000.

