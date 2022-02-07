Middletown police: Stolen car, service dog reunited with owner

Feb. 7—Tux's wild adventure ended several hours after it started.

Tux, a service dog, was in the back seat when his owner's car was stolen Friday morning from the area of Tytus Avenue and Washington Street in Middletown, according to Middletown police.

Later that night, Jesse Arwood told Middletown police he found his dark blue Nissan Maxima abandoned and his service dog, a black and white boxer mix, cold, but safe inside.

The theft suspect is described as a white male, wearing a denim Harley Davidson jacket, jeans, black/red Nikes with tattoos near his eye and neck area, according to police.

Arwood said he was at the Speedway in Franklin and there was a stranger standing near his car. The man told Arwood he needed a ride to Middletown. Once in Middletown, Arwood's car got stuck in the deep snow, he told police. He left the stranger in his running car, along with his dog.

When Arwood returned from getting help to move his car, the Nissan Maxima and the dog were gone. He later found the car not far from the Franklin gas station.

While Tux was found, Arwood told Middletown police that $580 in cash, his registration and ATM debit card were missing from the center console.

A Power Acoustic 2500 Watt Amp, valued at $1,900, and an Alpie amp 750, valued at $500, were stolen from the back seat, Arwood told police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700.