Middletown school bus driver fired after “inappropriate communication” reported to district

A bus driver in Butler County is out of a job after an investigation into an “inappropriate communication” complaint with the district.

The incident occurred last week in Middletown and involved a driver for Petermann, a bus service Middletown City Schools has used since August 2011.

A spokesperson for the district told News Center 7 that the alleged communication was reported to the district Monday morning. By noon, the bus driver had been suspended by Petermann and an investigation was launched.

The driver was terminated by Petermann the next day for violating policy.

While the district said they could not confirm any student’s involvement, multiple Cincinnati-area news outlets have reported the driver was communicating with a student.

News Center 7 reached out to Petermann about the incident. A spokesperson confirmed the investigation and that the driver had been terminated.

Middletown Police also investigated the incident but determined it “did not rise to criminal charges,” according to the district.

News Center 7 has reached out to Middletown police for more information.