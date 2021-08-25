Middletown schools, police investigating alleged assault of a student

Aug. 25—The Middletown City School District and Middletown police department are investigating an alleged assault of a student, though no police report has been filed.

The district posted a release on its website today saying it takes "any and all claims of violence seriously and we are working with our police department."

The district said an incident occurred on Aug. 19 at Middletown Middle School. When there is a violation of the Student Code of Conduct, appropriate disciplinary measures are considered, the district said. The school has had open communication with all families involved, the district said.

"Please know, we have policies and procedures that place the highest priority on the health and safety of our students," the statement read.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 513-425-7700.