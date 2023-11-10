Middletown SWAT incident: Teen found shot, taken to hospital

Nov. 9—MIDDLETOWN — When the Middletown SWAT team on Thursday morning responded to a shots-fired call, it located an 18-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his leg. The incident took place outside of an apartment in the 8300 block of Hendrickson Road.

Police were notified around 8 a.m. that shots had been fired in the area, said Police Chief David Birk. No occupants were inside the apartment and police also searched a crawl space connecting all four apartments inside.

Birk said the gunshot victim was taken to Atrium Medical Center and is being uncooperative with police.

Police have not released the victim's identity and it was not clear whether another person was involved.