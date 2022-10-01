Middletown teen charged with inducing panic at high school

Middletown Police say a 17-year-old male has been identified and found to be responsible for placing a ‘suspicious’ device in a boys bathroom at Middletown High School earlier this week, according to a news release.

The teen has been charged with inducing panic.

The police department and high school administration received information and located the device, the release said.

They evacuated the school and it eventually resulted in an early dismissal.

The building was secured and determined to be safe, Middletown Police said.

The investigation continues.

Middletown police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.







