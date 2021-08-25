Middletown teen charged in Madison car theft after highway pursuit, collisions

Aug. 24—State police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Middletown with stealing a car from Madison, speeding away from police and causing an accident.

The boy, whose name was not released because he was a minor, was arrested on Interstate 95 north about 8:37 p.m. Monday, shortly after he allegedly stole a gray Honda Civic from a rest area, according to a news release from Connecticut State Police at Troop F in Westbrook.

About 8:20 p.m., a person called 911 to report they saw a gray Range Rover "driving erratically" on I-95 north before pulling into the Madison rest area.

Police learned the Range Rover had been stolen.

While troopers were looking for the Range Rover, police received reports that a Honda Civic had just been stolen from the same rest area in Madison, police said.

Troopers spotted both the Range Rover and Honda driving together on I-95 north. Both briefly got off of Exit 67 in Old Saybrook before getting back on the highway headed south.

Police said they attempted to pull over the driver of the Civic when it went over the speed limit, but the driver sped away from police. He then collided with two vehicles.

The teen was alone in the Civic and was treated on the scene by paramedics from Westbrook Ambulance. Two other vehicles were significantly damaged in the crash and two people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The teen was charged with reckless driving, disobeying officers' signals, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, conspiracy and second-degree reckless endangerment, police said. He was being held in the custody of state police while receiving medical treatment and was to be transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Information on the Range Rover was not immediately available.

Statewide and in several southeastern Connecticut towns, police say they have seen a spike in juvenile car thefts this year.