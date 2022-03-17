Middletown teen robbery suspect wrecks car in Franklin; infant and another person inside

Mar. 17—WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint in Middletown then fleeing from police and eventually crashing in Warren County with an infant in the car.

Middletown police were called to the apartment complex in the 1900 block of Aaron Drive about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday by a man who said he was robbed at gunpoint.

The man told officers Kaiden Cantrell had just robbed him and fired several rounds. Cantrell fled in a gray Kia Optima that was also occupied by a woman and an infant.

The victim said a woman drove to his residence to give him a ride so he could go to a local market to get cigarettes for his mother. When he got in the back seat of the car, Cantrell got out and pointed a gun at his head, according to the report.

Cantrell told the man to "get out of the car and give him everything," according to the report.

Cantrell then patted down the man and took $60 cash from his pants, then yelled for him to give him his chains. The man told police he ripped two chains off his neck and gave them to Cantrell. He said Cantrell also took a Glock handgun that was in a bag.

After the robbery, the man said Cantrell told him to run or he was going to shoot him. Cantrell fired three shots at the scene, according to the report. A shell casing was located in front of the residence and there was a bullet hole in the apartment building.

Minutes later, an officer spotted the suspect vehicle at Verity Parkway and Tytus Avenue. When the car turned onto Clark Street, the officer initiated a traffic stop, but the car took off speeding, according police.

Police said the suspect traveled in excess of 100 mph through the city, failing to stop at stop signs and red lights, and almost struck several vehicles. The pursuit lasted for about 11 minutes in Middletown before the officer ended it due to the reckless driving and the report there was a child in the car.

Ohio Highway Patrol and Franklin Police were contacted. Cantrell eventually crashed the car in Franklin on Lower Springboro Road and ran into a field, according to Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson. Middletown K-9 officers were able to locate him.

Cantrell was arrested and taken to Atrium Medical Center where he was evaluated and released. The baby was also evaluated at the hospital. The woman in the vehicle did not flee and is not charged at this time.

Cantrell, 18, of Valley Forge Court, is charged with aggravated robbery, eluding, child endangering, no operator's license and reckless operation. His bond is $130,000 that was set at arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt said detectives are investigating to determine if the Middletown shooting is connected to a non life-threatening shooting in their city earlier Tuesday night.

"The car matches the description," Burkhardt said.

Gunfire rang out in an alley off Bailey Square at Second and Walnut Street about 7:40 p.m. and a 39-year-old woman was shot in the leg, according to Burkhardt and the report. The suspects fled.