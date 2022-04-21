Middletown Township Committee passes budget with $6.6M tax hike. What that means

MIDDLETOWN - The Township Committee has adopted a nine-figure spending plan that calls for more than $6.6 million more in taxes than this past fiscal year.

The adopted budget calls for $254,707,968 to be raised through taxes in the coming year to fund township, school district, county and other programs. The Township Committee predicted at this time last year the township would raise $250,673,820 through taxes over the last year, but that figure ended up totaling $248,069,137, according to township records.

Real estate values have skyrocketed in recent years, so the township's tax base has ballooned as well. Between the valuation for last fiscal year and the valuation for this one, the total taxable property in Middletown jumped more than $2 billion, from $11,490,442,272 to $13,515,134,110, or a 17.63% increase, according to township records.

The average residential assessment rose as well, though not as steeply, from $467,271 to $530,214, or a 17.62% increase, according to township records.

Most segments of the township's budget are projected to increase this year. Tax levies for municipal purposes were projected at $57,975,374 this year, up from $55,749,598 the past year. The municipal library expects $4,149,043 in tax revenue, up from $3,907,813 the past year. And this year's budget calls for a $4,054,540 allocation for open space, up from $3,579,362.

Middletown: Starbucks opens on Route 35

The tax levy for the Middletown Public Schools district is projected to be $157,581,284, up from $154,491,455 the last year. The district and its Board of Education are responsible for hashing out their own budget with, after state aid and other revenue sources, is projected to total $171,846,427, up slightly from last year's $171,213,492, according to the board's budget presentation.

Middletown: Committee OK's $3.2M park purchase

Monmouth County collections from Middletown are projected at $30,947,727 for this year, up from $27,084,661 the previous year, according to the township's budget documents.

Alex N. Gecan covers local news and unsolved mysteries for the Asbury Park Press. You can reach him at 732-547-1365 or agecan@gannettnj.com, or follow him on Twitter @GeeksterTweets.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Middletown NJ taxes: New budget calls for $6.6 million hike