Middletown Twp. Official Resigns After Extreme Content Shared

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, PA — Days after taking office, a Middletown Township official has resigned after it was revealed that she had allegedly been sharing information over social media that contained conspiratorial and anti-Semitic content.

Republican Kristi Ann Morris was recently sworn into her new role as a member of the Board of Auditors for the township. She was sworn in on Monday and resigned just days later after the alleged social media posts came to light at a Middletown Township Board of Supervisors meeting.

Christopher Nowakowski, a local resident, raised concern at the meeting after he was made aware of Morris' alleged online posts while researching candidates during the election. “A strain of extremism has begun to seep into our local affairs,” he said at the meeting.

Nowakowski shared information pertaining to Morris' alleged views on the Nextdoor online message board and heard more from other people who had heard similar things about the new local official.

According to LevittownNow.com, Nowakowski shared screenshots with the local news outlet that showed a Gab website account that bared Morris' name before it was changed.

The account shared several posts that discussed conspiratorial political beliefs, such as a picture blaming the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the George W. Bush administration, in partnership with Israel, the FBI, and CIA, all while showing Masonic imagery with anti-Semitic caricatures in the background.

Another shared talking points in how the entertainment industries and the United States government were involved in a 'satanic cabal' that former President Donald Trump was trying to protect the American people from.

That last one Nowakowski shared with LevittownNow.com was shared by the account Morris allegedly owned, which was a list of government officials and head of the companies making the various COVID-19 vaccines. Each one listed their position, name, and ended with "is a Jew."

Morris' Facebook account shared less overt conspiratorial content, but she has appeared to have deleted her Facebook account since the Gab posts were made public.

The vacant seat left after the incident will be replaced by a local resident.

The Middletown Township Board of Supervisors shared this message on their official website:

A letter to the Middletown Township community condemning hate speech.

At a recent public meeting of the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors, a resident presented information concerning hate speech allegedly disseminated in our community via social media. As public officials in Middletown Township, we are elected to represent a diverse community of individuals and it is our duty to speak out when any individual or group feels they have been bullied or discriminated against. Our responsibility as public officials is to foster an inclusive community that empowers all people to succeed regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, ability, or gender. Hate speech erodes this progress. We, the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors, condemn all forms of hate speech.

Middletown Township is a community of hardworking, intelligent, and passionate individuals. Our ability to engage each other in civil discourse is one of the fundamental elements of our society which we are privileged to practice freely in the United States. Social media and the internet allow us to communicate with the world faster and wider than ever before. Our democracy thrives when we express our opinions and share our worldviews. However, this does not justify sharing views that marginalize and disrespect certain members of the community.

Now more than ever, we must understand that our words have the power to be destructive and lethal. We, the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors, stand united against hate speech in our community. All people deserve the right to live in our community and nation without prejudice. Hate speech is not welcome in Middletown Township.



This article originally appeared on the Levittown Patch