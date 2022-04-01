Middletown victim hit by bullet not cooperating with police; incident is 3rd involving gunfire this week

Apr. 1—A man was injured Wednesday night in Middletown's third shots-fired incident since Sunday.

Middletown police and paramedics were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 200 block of Crawford Street on a report of gunshots. Investigation led to a different location in the city, where they found a male shooting victim. He was taken to the Atrium Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening and has been released.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said the victim suffered a grazing wound to his back. He said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.

At this time, no one has been arrested. If anyone has any information or video of this incident, contact detective Kristi Hughes 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.

Nelson said the latest shooting is not believed to be connected to Tuesday night shooting when the victim was found in a residence on Crawford, nor shots fired at a motorist on Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday to a house in the 500 block of Crawford Street for a report of a gunshot wound. They found Anthony Broadus in the living room with a gunshot to his right foot. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Before receiving the call, officers heard six or seven gunshots in the area of Arlington Avenue. They observed a silver Chrysler 300 leaving the area with four occupants. A traffic stop was conducted and the car was determined to be the vehicle involved in the shooting.

QA-Von Williams, 21, was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745 or 513-425-7700.

Gunshots that heavily damaged a vehicle Sunday afternoon also is still under investigation.

A man called police about 3:30 p.m. that day and reported his vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Officers found bullet holes and casings.

Nelson estimated "up in the teens" as to how many shots had been fired. But the man was not hit or injured.

The man told officers he was driving on Shafor Street near Miami Avenue when a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana registration pulled around him and then someone began firing on his vehicle.

The shooter had a mask on, but took the mask off when he began firing at the Dodge Journey the man was driving, according to the report.

The victim said he did not recognize the vehicle or the man shooting and said he was not having issues with anyone nor did he have a reason for why anyone would try to shoot him.

The investigation into Sunday's gunfire also is ongoing.