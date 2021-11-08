Middletown woman accused of killing sister pleads insanity

Nov. 8—A Middletown woman accused of shooting and killing her sister last month at their Lafayette Avenue residence has entered an insanity plea.

Monica Ann Pennington, 48, of 1607 Lafayette Ave., is charged with murder and felonious assault for the death of her sister Pamela Pennington. The 52-year-old woman was found dead in the living room of the house after Monica called 911, according to Middletown police.

During pretrial hearing last week in Butler County Common Pleas Court, defense attorney David Brewer entered a not guilty reason of insanity plea for Pennington.

Brewer also said Pennington is not competent to stand trial.

Judge Keith Spaeth ordered a psychological evaluation and Pennington is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 30 for a hearing about the result pf that evaluation.

Pennington is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $650,000 bond.

At Pennington's arraignment, Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Dan Phillips said the sisters were involved in a physical fight, which was not uncommon in their lives, when Monica walked into her sister's bedroom, grabbed her pistol, walked back to sister and pointed it at her.

"Her sister said 'You are not going to shoot me' and she shot her," Phillip said. "The defendant indicated after that it was going to be a murder suicide, but she did not go through with the suicide part."

Middletown dispatchers received a call about 8:40 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021 from a woman who identified herself as Monica. She said she had shot her sister, who was in the living room.

"I shot her. She was beating me," the caller said. "She wouldn't leave me alone."

According to the complaint signed by Detective Kristy Hughes, Pennington said during an interview that "she and her sister were involved in a physical altercation. The defendant went into the bedroom, retrieved a gun and shot her sister in the living room."