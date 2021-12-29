Middletown woman allegedly distributed drugs from Baltimore to Frederick area

Dec. 28—A Middletown woman faces drug charges after police say she admitted to going to Baltimore almost daily to get drugs and distribute them in the Frederick area.

Amanda Nicole Weddle, 32, was arrested Thursday for charges including possessing a large amount of fentanyl, distributing fentanyl, possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.

An FCSO Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Team member on Dec. 23 stopped a vehicle Weddle was in at the intersection of Md. 85 and Francis Scott Key Drive, the release reads. The stop came after PACE members reportedly saw her leave a local Sheetz heading east on Interstate 70 toward Baltimore and return "a few hours later" on I-70 heading toward Frederick.

During the traffic stop, Weddle allegedly admitted to having crack cocaine and fentanyl on her person that she just bought in Baltimore, the release reads. Police found Weddle to be in possession of 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, the release alleges.

Weddle also reportedly admitted to dealing fentanyl that had been seized on a Dec. 15 traffic stop, according to police.

"Fentanyl remains a significant threat in our county and state," Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO PACE Team commander, said in the release. "The efforts of the FCSO PACE Team demonstrates our commitment to arrest and charge those responsible for dealing fentanyl in our county."

Weddle was released on $10,000 bail Dec. 24, online court records indicate. There was no defense attorney listed online Tuesday afternoon. She has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 18.

