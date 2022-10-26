Middletown woman arrested after allegedly attempting to run deputy off road

Oct. 26—A Middletown woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly attempted to run a sheriff's deputy off the road Tuesday.

A Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 east at about 9:15 p.m. for erratic driving, traveling at a high rate of speed and not having a license plate visible, the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver, Diana Turecky, 28, reportedly exited her vehicle during the stop and initially refused to get back in her vehicle. A second deputy arrived and Turecky got back in her vehicle, the release said.

The first deputy tried to issue citations to Turecky, who allegedly refused the documents and instead returned them to the deputy. Turecky allegedly became so argumentative that the deputy could not communicate with her. The deputy put the documents on her vehicle's dashboard and told her she could leave.

As the deputies returned to their vehicles, Turecky reportedly exited her vehicle. The deputies told her the traffic stop was over, then they left the scene to "deescalate the situation," the release said.

Turecky's vehicle, with its high beams on, then allegedly approached the deputies' vehicles at a high rate of speed, while they were traveling on I-70 east.

Police allege Turecky attempted to run one deputy off the road, then tried to get in front of the other deputy's vehicle, breaking and swerving in front of him.

The deputies turned on their vehicles' lights and attempted to stop Turecky's vehicle. She allegedly fled and was chased by the deputies, who eventually pulled Turecky's vehicle over in a parking lot at 7408 Shockley Drive, Frederick.

Turecky reportedly refused to exit her vehicle initially, then complied when more deputies arrived and approached her, the release said.

Turecky was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

The charges lodged against her include: first- and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police, exceeding the maximum speed, negligent driving, reckless driving, making an unsafe lane change, failing to stop at at red signal, and two counts of failing to obey a traffic device, the release said.

Turecky did not have an attorney listed in online court records as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046.

