Woman charged with DWI after seriously injuring 2 people, crashing into police cars

MIDDLETOWN – Police have charged a local dentist with driving while intoxicated, after striking three cars — two police cars and a Nissan Altima that had been pulled over, seriously injuring two people in the stopped vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. last Friday, as Middletown Police were conducting the motor vehicle stop on Route 35 North near Whole Foods supermarket, according to police.

Jill Alenier, 47, of Middletown, was driving an Acura SUV in the right lane of the highway when police said she first crashed into the two police cars and then continued forward and crashed into the back of the Altima. As a result, the two occupants of the civilian vehicle — who were not identified ― sustained significant injuries and had to be taken to a local hospital.

Neither of the officers who were standing next to their patrol cars were injured in the crash, police said.

Alenier was arrested at the scene. In addition to the DWI charge, she also received numerous motor vehicle summonses, according to police.

On Thursday, Alenier was called to police headquarters where she was charged with two counts of third-degree of assault by auto. She was processed and again released on a summons, police said.

A dentist with the same name as Alenier, specializes in pediatric dentistry, at offices in Red Bank and Colts Neck, according to multiple records.

“This is a reminder to all that police and emergency personnel work in a very dangerous environment, to protect the public, which is further impacted by the danger of impaired and distracted motorists on the road," said Middletown Police Chief Craig Weber. "We strongly encourage and remind those who have been drinking or feel impaired, to please designate a sober driver for everyone’s safety.”

Patrolman Eric Van Schaack made the initial arrest at the scene.

