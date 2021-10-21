Middletown woman charged with murder accused of shooting her sister

Oct. 20—A Middletown woman was fatally shot Wednesday morning in her Lafayette Avenue home allegedly by her sister who is charged with murder.

Monica Ann Pennington, 48, of 1607 Lafayette, was booked into the Middletown City Jail on the charge of murder. Her sister, Pamela Pennington, 52, was shot and died of her injuries at Atrium Medical Center, according to the Warren County Coroner's Office.

Middletown dispatchers received a call about 8:40 a.m. from a woman who identified herself as Monica. She said she had shot her sister who was in the living room.

"I shot her. She was beating me," the caller said. "She wouldn't leave me alone."

Police said the women lived together in the Lafayette residence.

Dispatchers tried to talk to the woman, who said she was still holding the gun. When police arrived, the suspect had put the weapon down, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Pennington will be arraigned Thursday in Middletown Municipal Court.