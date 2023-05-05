Middletown woman who dismembered husband’s body sentenced to life in prison

A Middletown woman has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering her husband.

Bonnie Marie Vaughan, 59, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse on Thursday, May 4.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation

On the evening of September 19, 2022, Vaughan fatally shot her husband, Jeffrey Fellman, multiple times inside the garage of their home in the 5600 block Stone Path Drive, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

The next day, Vaughan solicited her co-defendant, John Havens, to come over and dismember Fellman’s body.

“That evening, based on information received by the Middletown Police Department, officers responded to the residence and discovered Fellman’s dismembered body inside of a trash can in the garage,” Fornshell said.

Havens pled guilty Thursday to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse for his role in dismembering the body. He will be sentenced at a later date.