Middletown woman indicted, accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest

Apr. 28—A Middletown woman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesdayon attempted murder and other charges in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Jonnetta Newsom, 28, is accused of shooting her boyfriend about 7:15 p.m. March 3 at a residence in the 6800 block of Spring Garden Drive in the portion of Middletown inside Warren County. The victim, William Coleman, was shot in the chest and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover.

Newsom was indicted April 23 for attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearms specifications. She also was indicted for tampering with evidence. The grand jury results were announced Monday.

Newsom is being held in the Warren County Jail.

Newsom, who has a child with Coleman, said she got into an argument with Coleman over text messages she found on his cellphone, according to court documents signed by Middletown Police detective Kristi Hughes.

"This argument turned physical and (Newsom) shot Mr. Coleman in the chest," Hughes wrote in the complaint.

Newsom told police she discarded the gun at an unknown location and said she didn't know where the gun was, according to court documents.