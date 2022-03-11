Middletown woman indicted in murder of disabled husband, claims shooting was accidental

FREEHOLD - Despite a 73-year-old Middletown woman’s claim she accidentally shot her disabled husband to death in December, a Monmouth County grand jury this week handed up an indictment charging her with his murder.

The grand jury returned the indictment Monday charging Michele Linzalone of the Lincroft section of Middletown with the knowing and purposeful murder of her husband, identified in the document by his initials, R.L., but previously identified as Rocky Linzalone, 74.

The indictment also charged Linzalone with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Linzalone has been held without bail in the Monmouth County Jail since Dec., 13, when she called police to tell them she had accidentally shot her husband.

When officers arrived at her home, Linzalone told them she was playing with her gun when it accidentally discharged, and that she didn’t know it was loaded, prosecutors have said. When asked to explain what she meant by playing with the gun, she told officers she was aiming the firearm at her husband while he was in bed sleeping, authorities have said.

Minutes earlier, Linzalone had performed an internet search asking, “If you shoot someone in the head will they die instantly?" an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor said at her detention hearing in December. And, weeks earlier, she had performed searches about ammunition, including hollow-point bullets, the assistant prosecutor, Lawrence Nelson, said at the hearing.

Following Linzalone’s indictment, her attorney, Edward C. Bertucio, insisted his client is innocent.

“The unfortunate death of her husband of decades was an accident, not an intentional crime," Bertucio said in a telephone interview.

He described the Linzalones as multimillionaires and said his client made no effort to transfer any of the money in their accounts after her husband’s death.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that she was trying to profit substantially from the very sizable marital fortune, and she looks forward to her day in court to exonerate herself," Bertucio said of his client.

The defense attorney said he has hired two ballistics experts “to prove this was an accident and not a homicide."

Linzalone’s gun was legally owned, he added.

She told police she had the gun for protection and usually kept it on her nightstand, authorities said.

Police documents previously revealed that two of Linzalone’s relatives told police she was overwhelmed by having to be her husband’s caretaker after he suffered a series of strokes in recent years.

Linzalone is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on March 22, Bertucio said.

She would face a minimum of 30 years in prison without the possibility of release on parole if she is convicted of murder.

