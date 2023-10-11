Middletown woman killed in crash between bicycle, truck in Newport

NEWPORT – Police roped off the area surrounding the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue this morning after a fatal collision between a truck and a bicyclist.

The police responded to the intersection at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning to discover a Ford F800 bucket truck, driven by 53-year-old James Drape of South Attleboro, Massachusetts, had run over a 34-year-old female resident of Middletown while she was riding an electric bicycle west on Admiral Kalbfus. According to the police press release, Drape was traveling east on Admiral Kalbfus when he stopped at the Hillside Avenue intersection to make a left turn, ultimately hitting the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, whose identity was withheld in the press release until her next of kin is notified, was immediately given medical attention and transported to Newport Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Drape was cited for Obedience to Devices (Red Light) and Due Care by drivers, although the Attorney General’s office is investigating the incident to see if criminal charges are warranted, according to the police press release.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Fatal crash between bicycle, truck in Newport claims Middletown woman