Middletown woman sentenced for assaulting, blinding baby granddaughter

A Middletown woman was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter and blinding the baby.

Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown sentenced Kimberly Bennett, 46. In October 2021 she pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a felony, for injuring her granddaughter, who had damage to her brain and eyes.

Bennett's attorney, Andrew Greher, could not immediately be reached for comment. He previously said that she "obviously feels terribly about the situation."

"She takes responsibility for her actions," he said after she pleaded guilty. "She understands that there is going to be a punishment meted out for this. She wants to move forward."

The assault took place on Feb. 22, 2020, at Bennett's home on Bedford Avenue in the city. She was the primary caregiver for her granddaughter.

Middletown police and ambulance personnel responded to Bennett's home that day and found her granddaughter unresponsive, with facial bruising, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

They investigated with the help of state police and she was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kimberly Bennett of Middletown sentenced for assaulting granddaughter