Middletown woman wanted for burglary, gun theft in Riverside, police say

Apr. 17—The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a Middletown woman with a warrant for her arrest.

The warrant was issued Friday for Stephanie Marie Aiello's arrest on a felony burglary charge through Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division.

The charge stems from a March 31 burglary in Riverside during which a firearm was stolen.

The court on Friday also set Aiello's bond at $100,000.