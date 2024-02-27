Middletown's only movie theater closing

Feb. 27—MIDDLETOWN — Middletown's only theater is closing at the end of the week, according to a Facebook post.

Cinema 10 Middletown, 3479 Dixie HIghway, is closing permanently on Thursday.

The post said the closing was announced with "great sadness."

Those looking for "a smaller theater experience," the company's Square 7 Cinemas, 726 E. Main St., Lebanon, is "thriving" and will remain open, according to the post.

In November 2018, Republic Theatres purchased the former Danbarry Cinemas. After the purchase, the company updated the HVAC and improved the site's landscaping.