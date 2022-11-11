Mideast Bucks IPO Slump as Investors Flock to Saudi, UAE Deals

Julia Fioretti
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Almost half of the listing proceeds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa this year come from the Persian Gulf, as the region bucks a global downturn in initial public offering activity on the back of high crude prices and strong investor demand.

Middle Eastern IPOs have fetched $18 billion this year, representing 47% of the wider region’s $38.2 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show. It’s the highest share for the Gulf on record after 2019, when Saudi oil giant Aramco went public in a $29 billion offering, the world’s largest.

While most major markets -- including Europe -- have seen IPOs slump sharply from last year’s record levels because of falling stocks and high inflation, it’s been a completely different story in the Middle East. A surge in oil prices through 2021 and the early months of this year, coupled with a rotation by investors into the region, have helped underpin listing activity. That had already started gaining steam in 2021 as governments sold stakes in companies to help fund a transition away from oil.

Stock markets in the Gulf have also held up a lot better than elsewhere, which has further boosted listing activity. Despite falling 16% from an April high, the MSCI GCC Countries Index is still up 2.5% this year, compared with an 11% drop in the STOXX Europe 600.

“GCC investors consider shares of well-known companies, especially from the public sector, as an excellent way to diversify their savings from real estate, hugely subject to swings in demand and supply, and bank deposits that yield low returns,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. “So in the near term, buoyancy in local markets is likely to be sustained.”

He said global underinvestment in energy would be an advantage for the Gulf, putting it in a “sweet spot” that is likely to benefit its financial markets.

Saudi oilfield-services firm Arabian Drilling Co. jumped 23% in its trading debut Monday after a $710 million IPO. The company attracted $43 billion in institutional investor orders, about 61 times the shares on offer. It’s not an exception. District cooling firm Empower drew $34 billion in bids for its $724 million IPO, which was doubled in size. Dubai private school operator Taaleem Holdings PJSC received more orders than the shares on offer within hours of the company opening its books on Thursday.

Six of the 10 biggest offerings in Europe, the Middle East and Africa have taken place in the Gulf in 2022. The region didn’t feature at all in the top 10 IPOs in EMEA this time last year, the data show. The pipeline for the rest of the year is full in the Middle East, with Taaleem, a Saudi cable firm and regional KFC restaurant operator Americana Restaurants, all lining up offerings in the next few weeks.

To be sure, the listings boom could slow down sharply if oil prices fall further on the back of a recession in the US and Europe, which many Wall Street executives now say is increasingly likely. In addition, the juicy dividend yields that Middle Eastern companies have been offering investors will have to go higher as interest rates go up, putting pressure on valuations.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Raises Real Estate Project Financing Aid to $2.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expanding its support for its beleaguered property sector, lifting liquidity for project finance asset-backed commercial paper to a total of 2.8 trillion won ($2.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Da

  • Thai Airways to name new CEO as early as Jan 2023, acting head says

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thai Airways International PCL expects to name a new permanent CEO as early as January 2023 as it proceeds with a pandemic-driven restructuring plan, the airline's acting chief executive said on Friday. "There were nearly 50 applicants," acting CEO Suvadhana Sibunruang told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry gathering in Bangkok, saying a decision would be made early next year. Interviews are expected to begin soon, with candidates from the public and private sectors both being assessed, Suvadhana said.

  • Australian police blame Russia-based hackers for attack on Medibank

    Russia-based hackers were behind the cyberattack on insurer Medibank Private Ltd, which compromised the details of just under 10 million current and former customers, Australian Federal Police said on Friday. Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw blamed a loosely-affiliated group of cyber criminals likely responsible for other big breaches around the world for the attack on Medibank. Kershaw said the AFP knows which individuals are responsible but will not be naming them at this moment.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Veterans Day 2022.

    Here's what you need to know about the stock market's hours of operation on Veterans Day today.

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.

  • This Cathie Wood Stock May Have Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is one of Cathie Wood's top 10 holdings, with the cloud communications specialist accounting for just over 4% of the Ark Invest CEO's popular Ark Innovation ETF, but the celebrated investor's bet on this fast-growing technology company has gone south in 2022. Shares of Twilio are down 83% so far this year.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks Down 13.5% to 31% to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

    One of those is that dividend yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices. Because of that, this year's sell-off is providing income investors with the opportunity to lock in higher yields in some of the best dividend stocks. Three elite dividend stocks that stand out as attractive long-term opportunities after selling off this year are Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • Want to Collect a High Dividend Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks

    Dividend stocks are a good way to supplement your income. Three stocks that provide high yields that are more than double the S&P 500 average of 1.8% and that could, together, allow you to receive dividends every month are Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). Paramount Global provides investors with the highest yield on this list at 5.9%.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These industry leaders have been dragged lower by the downturn, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Buy These 2 Supercharged Stocks While They're Still Absurdly Cheap

    These companies are consistent growers and trade at cheap valuations, which is a recipe for fantastic long-term returns.

  • Investing Whiz Bob Doll Says These High-Quality Energy Stocks Can Thrive in a Volatile Market

    A look at the year-to-date charts of the major stock market indexes shows that the bearish trend has been choppy. It’s been marked by short rallies that sputter out until the pattern repeats. This makes a confusing environment for investors. And we're not out of the woods yet, says former BlackRock stock chief and Crossmark CIO Bob Doll. In his view, the markets are going to get worse in the short term, perhaps retesting the recent lows near 3,500. Doll notes that the Federal Reserve has “only”

  • 10 Stocks That May Be Splitting Soon

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that may be splitting soon. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Stocks That May Be Splitting Soon. A stock split is when a company increases its number of outstanding shares in an effort to boost its stock’s […]

  • Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages

    As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.

  • ‘He sold caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza’ — Why Tesla investors are the biggest losers in Elon Musk’s Twitter deal

    Twitter users have complained a lot about Elon Musk's early moves after taking control of the social network, but their complaints seem tiny compared with what Tesla Inc. investors have had to suffer.

  • 9 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 9 cheap stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 4 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment Management has been battered this year as investors exit growth stocks […]

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Inflation ranks as one of investors' biggest enemies. These stocks offer protection against this foe.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Make You Rich in 5-10 Years

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 stocks that can potentially make you rich in 5-10 years. If you want to skip our discussion and see the top stocks, go to 5 Stocks That Will Make You Rich In 5-10 years. According to SPIVA research, only 15% of actively managed funds can […]

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen