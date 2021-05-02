Mideast Markets Start May Mixed After Gains in April: Inside EM

(Bloomberg) --

Middle Eastern equities markets were mixed on Sunday as traders looked for direction following good performance across the region in April.

The main index in Kuwait rose 0.5%, the biggest advance, with gauges in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman also up. Qatar’s QE Index led losses and dropped 0.4%, with Saudi Arabia and Israel also lower. Markets in Bahrain and Egypt were closed for holidays.

Even though Brent crude dropped on Friday, it finished April 5.8% higher on the back of a slew of positive economic data and signs of fuel consumption revival in key economies. The commodity is a key source of revenue for economies in the Gulf. OPEC and its allies see world consumption rebounding by 6 million barrels a day this year, what could continue to provide a boost to shares in Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter.

A recent rally in Saudi financial stocks was driven mostly by “enormous growth” both for the fourth quarter and the first three months of 2021, said Jaap Meijer, the head of equity research at Arqaam Capital. He added that two-thirds of growth is coming from retail mortgages and consumer credit, and that Al Rajhi Bank is taking 50% of the mortgage market growth “as well as 80%” of consumer loans.

The stock gained 0.3%, adding most to the Saudi gauge.

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia will provide up to SAR2b ($533.4m) to fund 113 tourism projects this year, as the oil-rich nation aims to expand the sector under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economy

Jabal Omar Development and cement makers including Qassim Cement, Arabian Cement and Eastern Province Cement rose as much as 2.7%

Dubai’s DFM General Index climbs 0.4% as of 11:40 a.m. local time, the most in the Gulf, with Dubai Islamic Bank (+0.7%) adding the most to the increase

Lender dropped 1.6% last week after posting 1Q numbers described as “weak” by analysts at CI CapitalQatar’s QE Index extends drop to a third session to retreat 0.4%, the most in the Gulf, with Industries Qatar down 1.5% and dragging the index down the most

COMMENTS:

The United Arab Emirate’s deferred-program extension until mid-2022 is good news for local lenders, according Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Edmond Christou. That’s because it allows “time for cash flow to improve as the economy recovers and loan restructuring on affordable-payment terms,” he writes in a note.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Dubai Investments(DIC UH) 1Q Net Income of 123.8m Dirhams vs. loss 6.79m y/yDallah Healthcare (DALLAH AB) 1Q Profit of 54.6m Riyals, +184% y/y, estimate 30.4mSaudi Hardware (SCH AB) 1Q Profit 15.6m Riyals, +33% y/y, estimate 20.3 millionRiyad Bank (RIBL AB) 1Q Profit 1.35b Riyals, -8.3% Y/y, Est. 1.18bSaudi British Bank (SABB AB) 1Q Profit 970m Riyals, -0.1% Y/y, Est. 655mGulf Int’l Services (GISS QD) 1Q Loss 5.5m Riyals Vs. Profit 8.72mBurgan Bank (BURG KK) 1Q Profit 5.1m Dinars Vs. 17.2m Dinars Y/y

