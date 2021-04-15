Mideast's largest mall operator to expand amid vaccine hopes

  • Alain Bejjani, CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, talks to The Associated Press at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim, expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • People walk in Mall of the Emirates, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • People visit the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim, expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • People walk at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim, expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • A man passes the VOX cinemas at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim, expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
1 / 5

Mideast Business Rebounding

Alain Bejjani, CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim Group, talks to The Associated Press at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim, expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AYA BATRAWY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East's largest operator of malls expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Majid Al Futtaim CEO Alain Bejjani said business is steadily rebounding amid vaccine rollouts in some countries of the region, kicking 2021 off to a relatively strong start.

“We’re not out of the woods across the markets, but things are improving,” Bejjani said. “Going back to the pre-pandemic levels— to 2019 level— in my opinion, will happen by the end of 2022 in terms of financial results."

The company's plethora of retail and leisure holdings include the iconic Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, hundreds of VOX cinema screens and more than 350 Carrefour grocery stores in the Middle East and beyond. Named after its Emirati billionaire founder, the company's largest markets are the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but its reach extends as far as Pakistan, Kenya and Uzbekistan.

The company's projections of a rebound and its plans for expansion reflect the faster than anticipated recovery of Middle East economies from the coronavirus pandemic, though uneven vaccine distribution remains a concern.

Majid Al Futtaim, which employs some 43,000 people regionally, saw its revenue plummet by 7% to $8.9 billion last year and earnings drop by 19% to around $1 billion due to coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. The hardest-hit side of the business was its leisure and entertainment arm, where revenue fell by 49% to $380 million and earnings plummeted by 122%, resulting in losses of $25 million.

Despite last year's slump, Majid Al Futtaim plans to unveil 30 new movie theater screens this year in Saudi Arabia, is developing it’s biggest mall project ever in Riyadh, and is opening what will be the largest mall in Oman at the end of 2021.

“Every country has had their own set of challenges to deal with. The reality is the fastest recovery is the UAE... and we expect very fast recoveries in other markets like Saudi Arabia,” Bejjani said. “We have also seen Egypt being very resilient.”

The United Arab Emirates has rapidly rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, which are free of charge for citizens and residents. Saudi Arabia is also expanding its vaccination rollout and has offered all residents free coronavirus treatment since the start of the pandemic.

It's not back to business as usual just yet, though. Majid Al Futtaim— like many businesses globally— is having to adjust to new realities, including the potential imposition of so-called “digital passports." In Bahrain, for example, where Majid Al Futtaim operates 30 cinema screens, only people who've been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed into cinemas, gyms and other select spaces soon.

Bejjani said the company is “very supportive of any measure” that gives customers the feeling of being safe.

“Whenever there is an additional regulation, that actually gives people even more certainty, I think this is a plus, whether it is the vaccine passport, whether it is something else,” he said. “At the end of the day, what’s important is that people want to go back to normal. People want to go back to consumption.”

The company's rapid growth and expansion since its inception in 1992 mirrors that of its home base of Dubai, where a frenetic construction boom has transformed it from a fishing village into one of the most talked about modern cities in the world. The company's economic rebound is also closely tied to that of Dubai's, where the International Monetary Fund expects the country's overall economy to grow this year by 3.2%.

At the height of the pandemic last year, Dubai imposed a 24-hour curfew and government-mandated permits were needed to leave the house. Even then, Majid Al Futtaim's Carrefour supermarkets remained busy.

Because the United Arab Emirates imports most of its produce, meat and poultry, Majid Al Futtaim’s policy of stockpiling a three months’ supply of basic goods proved crucial when nervous shoppers in Dubai rushed to stock up on goods during the first days of growing restrictions on movement.

In the wake of 2020, Bejjani said the company is in conversation with the government of the UAE to increase stockpiles of certain products up to six months. The company is also working with 6,000 local farmers to increase production of fruits and vegetables, while also supporting farmers as far away as Kenya to ensure a diversified supply of fresh food for its UAE stores. A half dozen Carrefours in the UAE began growing their own lettuce and herbs in hydroponic farms last year, Bejjani said.

The company's Carrefour business across the region saw earnings grow by 14% to $440 million last year, even as revenue slightly fell. That was due in part to the company's overall 188% increase in online sales as people moved toward grocery delivery services.

By the end of last year, the company also saw more visitors returning to its malls and cinemas.

Majid Al Futtaim’s crown jewel in Dubai is the Mall of the Emirates, home to an indoor ski slope and the world’s busiest Carrefour supermarket. A recent walk through the mall showed it's cafes, restaurants and stores teeming with visitors. Still, there were also many shuttered storefronts - evidence of the economic slowdown that had hit Arab Gulf oil exporting nations even before the pandemic.

The region's many sprawling luxury malls aren't just for shopping, though. They offer an escape for millions of people seeking respite from the long summer months. Bejjani said despite some store closures across its malls, there continues to be “big demand” in the Gulf for more entertainment and retail spaces.

Recommended Stories

  • European Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal

    The European Parliament's committees on relations with Britain on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, clearing the path to its final ratification. They had suspended voting in March in protest over British changes to trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, which Brussels says breach the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The United Kingdom left the European Union on Jan. 31 after years of tortuous negotiations over their future relations but many details remain unclear, leading to acrimony.

  • Ambassador: UAE played part in India-Pakistan cease-fire

    The United Arab Emirates played a role in getting longtime Asian rivals India and Pakistan to agree to a cease-fire amid tensions over the disputed region of Kashmir, the Emirati ambassador to Washington said. The comments by Yousef al-Otaiba come as the Emirates tries to recalibrate its diplomacy to Washington following U.S. President Joe Biden taking office. After enjoying a close relationship to President Donald Trump, the autocratically ruled UAE has sought to underline its importance in regional affairs as Biden has struck a harder tone with Saudi Arabia and suggested he wants to rejoin Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

  • Jack Ma showed up at a videoconference with Putin in his first public appearance since China cracked down on him and fined his company

    Jack Ma was seen at a videoconference meeting of the Russian Geographical Society with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

  • Mexico Moves Closer to Fuel Controls With AMLO Bill Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s controversial proposal to tighten control over the country’s fuel market has cleared the lower house of congress, another step in his long-sought goal of resuming the state’s energy monopoly.With 271 lawmakers in favor, 134 opposed, and 8 abstaining in the final vote, the chamber approved the president’s proposal to give national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos greater control over the recently liberalized fuel market that lured investments from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. The bill will now be taken up by the senate, where the ruling Morena party and its allies have a majority.If approved as expected, the initiative would reform the country’s hydrocarbon law and expand government control over fuel distribution, imports and marketing. It would allow for the suspension of permits based on national or energy security, and also let Pemex, as the state oil producer is known, to take control of facilities whose permits have been suspended.It’s the latest bid by the president to try to restore Pemex and power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad to their former glory as their aging infrastructure makes them less competitive. Since rising to power in 2018, Lopez Obrador has fought against landmark energy reforms that opened the energy industry to investment from the private sector.Read More: Mexico Minister Accuses Fuel Retailers of Pocketing SubsidiesThe new law is akin to “indirect expropriation” of fuel retailers’ assets, said Oscar Lopez Velarde, a law professor at Universidad Iberoamericana who specializes in energy issues. It allows the state “to take control of the administration and operations of the permit holder indefinitely for reasons that are highly subjective, and without there actually being a breach of its obligations,” he said on Wednesday.The president, popularly known as AMLO, is using the bill to stoke nationalist voter sentiment ahead of the main electoral test of his presidency: keeping control of congress in midterm elections this year.Companies and groups in the fuel sector that hold permits are studying legal options to defend their interests, Onexpo, the national fuel retailers’ association, said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that it will issue a detailed position on the matter soon.National PrideEven if the legislation is held up in courts -- like a similar bill to prioritize CFE in the power market -- the effort gives AMLO another shot to deliver on his election campaign promise to strengthen Pemex, one of the nation’s largest employers and a symbol of national pride.In 2016, Mexico allowed companies other than Pemex to import, distribute and sell fuels for the first time since the industry was nationalized in 1938. Since then, the world’s top energy companies have invested aggressively in Mexico. International trading houses including Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group also built fuel storage and logistics infrastructure to bring more barrels into the country.The arrival of competition has seen Pemex’s share of the gasoline and diesel market fall by double digits, with competitors importing more diesel than the state giant for the first time in June of last year. Pemex has also struggled under its debt burden and long-term production declines.(Updates second paragraph with final vote in lower house, Onexpo comment in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • White House: Jill Biden 'tolerated' medical procedure 'well'

    Jill Biden had a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday, came through it “well” and was expected to resume her normal schedule, the White House said. President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University. The Bidens returned to the White House after two hours.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions targeting Russian economy over SolarWinds hack, election interference

    The Biden administration announced it will sanction dozens of Russian officials and entities, expel 10 diplomats from the U.S., and set new restrictions on buying Russian sovereign debt in response to the massive SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and interference in the 2020 election.Why it matters: The sweeping acts of retaliation are aimed at imposing heavy economic costs on Russia, after years of sanctions that have failed to deter an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The administration formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of carrying out the SolarWinds hack, which Microsoft President Brad Smith has called "the largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen." The intelligence community said it has "high confidence" in the assessment.The package of sanctions will bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government bonds directly from the the country's central bank, sovereign wealth fund and ministry of finance beginning June 14, complicating Russia's ability to raise money in international capital markets.A senior administration official told reporters the move would create a "broader chilling effect" that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth.Six Russian technology companies will be sanctioned for providing support for Russian intelligence's cyber activities, while 32 entities and individuals will be designated for their role in the Kremlin's election interference campaign.Ten Russian officials will also be expelled from the U.S. A senior administration official said their activities in the U.S. had been "inconsistent" with their diplomatic status, in a signal that they were suspected spies.Another senior administration official noted that the U.S. was taking additional steps which would "remain unseen."In partnership with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, the U.S. will also sanction eight individuals and entities for their role in Russia's ongoing occupation of Crimea.Thursday's sanctions will not be tied to allegations that Russia paid Afghan militants to attack U.S. troops. A senior administration official said U.S. intelligence had only "low to moderate confidence" that Russia had made such payments because of the "challenging operating environment" in Afghanistan.The administration said that "given the sensitivity of the matter," it would be "handled through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels."The big picture: On his second day in office, Biden ordered the intelligence community to conduct a review into Russia's "reckless and adversarial actions" spanning four areas: election interference, the SolarWinds hack, the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.The U.S. sanctioned seven senior Russian officials in March after assessing "with high confidence" that Federal Security Service (FSB) officers poisoned Navalny using the nerve agent Novichok.Two weeks later, U.S. intelligence released a report assessing that Putin authorized election influence operations aimed at denigrating Biden's candidacy.Driving the news: The announcement comes two days after President Biden held a phone call with Putin and proposed a summit "in a third country in the coming months."Biden also warned Putin against further "cyber intrusions and election interference" and raised concerns over Russia's massing of forces on the border with eastern Ukraine, which CIA Director William Burns said Wednesday is now large enough for a "limited military incursion."A senior administration official said it was unclear whether Putin would accept Biden's summit proposal, but that it was “vital” for the two to meet in the coming months "to find a stable and predictable way forward.” “We have no desire to be in an escalatory cycle with Russia," the official said, while adding that the U.S. reserved the right to respond to any Russian reaction to Thursday's moves.The other side: "We condemn any sanction aspirations. We believe they are illegal. In any case, the principle of reciprocity applies in this case. Reciprocity will meet our interests in the best possible way," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.Worth noting: Despite the fact that the U.S. is itself highly active in cyber espionage, a senior administration official said it was appropriate to respond to the SolarWinds attack because of its "broad scope and scale," the possibility that networks could be degraded "in the blink of an eye," and because the burden fell largely on the private sector.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. raises death threats against Fadi Elsalameen with Palestinian Authority

    The U.S. has raised concerns with the Palestinian Authority over death threats made against a prominent Palestinian American critic of President Mahmoud Abbas, two sources familiar with the issue tell me.Why it matters: Fadi Elsalameen, an activist who writes to an audience of more than a million followers on Facebook and other social media platforms, has become a major irritant to Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials due to his criticism of corruption in the Palestinian Authority.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Abbas, who is in the 16th year of his four-year term, faces growing rifts within his Fatah party ahead of parliamentary elections on May 22."My life is in danger and the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to condemn a death threat against a U.S. citizen is a green light to use violence against me."Fadi Elsalameen, to AxiosHow it happened: Elsalameen, also a non-resident fellow at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, traveled to the West Bank in March to visit his family in Hebron.After he arrived, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, issued a statement threatening to shoot him.State Department officials including deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr subsequently raised the threats with Palestinian officials and stressed that the U.S. was concerned by the situation.Lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Lee Zeldin and Rep. Ilhan Omar also asked the State Department for clarifications about the threats against Elsalameen, a source familiar with the issue tells me.What they're saying: Elsalameen said that even after the State Department registered a complaint, the Palestinian Authority refused to condemn the death threat or call it off.A senior U.S. official said the State Department was aware of the situation but wouldn't comment on the specifics. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is the State Department's highest priority," the official said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Justin Bieber criticises pastors who put themselves on a ‘pedestal’: ‘Every human being has the same access to God’

    Singer is former attendee of the Hillsong mega-church

  • Somaliland and Taiwan: Two territories with few friends but each other

    Taiwan and Somaliland are basically fully functioning territories but neither is recognised internationally.

  • We Think The Compensation For American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Looks About Right

    CEO Nick Akins has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at American Electric Power Company, Inc...

  • 1 killed, 12 wounded in market explosion in Iraq's capital

    An explosion rocked a market in east Baghdad on Thursday, killing one person and injuring 12 others, according to Iraq's military. The military said the blast in the capital's Sadr City, in the Habibiya neighborhood, was caused by a car laden with highly explosive materials that blew up while passing through a popular used furniture market. Iraq's president condemned the attack, calling it a “shameless" attempt by terrorist groups to destabilize the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

  • Ralph Lauren Unveils Olympic Closing Ceremony Uniforms

    The uniforms use a range of sustainable materials, and select pieces will be offered for sale to the public beginning today.

  • Citi to Exit Retail Banking in 13 Markets Across Asia, Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in 13 markets across Asia and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.The bank will instead operate its consumer-banking franchise in both regions from four wealth centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London, it said Thursday in a statement. The move is part of an ongoing review of the company’s strategy by Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser, who took over last month.“This positions us to capture the strong growth and attractive returns the wealth-management business offers through these important hubs,” Fraser said in the statement.Citigroup will exit its consumer franchises in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. The firm will continue to offer products in those markets to customers of its institutional clients group, which houses the private bank, cash-management arm and investment-banking and trading businesses.The New York-based bank has already been building out a wealth-advisory hub in Singapore. The 30,000-square-foot (2,800-square-meter) space is the largest of its kind for the bank and has room for more than 300 relationship managers and product specialists.The withdrawal came as Citigroup reported record quarterly profit, boosted by the flurry of blank-check companies it helped take public in the first three months of the year.“While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete,” Fraser said. “We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US warns of punitive actions for Lebanese blocking reforms

    A senior U.S. official warned Thursday that Lebanese politicians who continue to block reforms in the crisis-hit country could face punitive actions by Washington and its allies. U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs David Hale did not provide details on the nature of the potential actions. The economic crisis is the gravest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

  • Wyatt Pike Speaks Out After ‘American Idol’ Exit: ‘Thankful I Get to Play Music for the Rest of My Life’

    Wyatt Pike has responded publicly since dropping out of “American Idol.” In an Instagram post uploaded Wednesday afternoon, the Utah native confirmed he dropped out of the reality singing competition due to “personal reasons” but did not elaborate. He did add, however, that he was “thankful” he gets to play music for the rest of his life. He ended with a motivating message to his former competitors: “Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!” As previously reported, Pike made it to the Top 12 but dropped out before Monday’s first live show. Also Read: Luke Bryan Tests Positive for COVID, Paula Abdul to Fill in on First 'American Idol' Live Show “Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition,” said host Ryan Seacrest at the top of the show. “He had to drop out — but we wish him the very best.” There was no reason given for Pike’s abrupt departure, though a rep for “American Idol” told People that Pike left due to “personal reasons.” ABC did not comment further. This isn’t the first time a finalist has dropped out of “Idol” before the live shows. Back in Season 4, fan favorite Mario Vazquez abruptly left the show before the Top 12. On Monday’s show, the Season 19 Top 12 were revealed, with the Top 10 audience vote-getters going through and two judges’ saves. Original judge Paula Abdul filled in for Luke Bryan after Bryan tested positive for COVID-19. Check out Pike’s Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wyatt Pike (@wyattpike) Read original story Wyatt Pike Speaks Out After ‘American Idol’ Exit: ‘Thankful I Get to Play Music for the Rest of My Life’ At TheWrap

  • Owner offering $1K reward for stolen dogs Bentley and Ila in Parker County theft

    The dogs were stolen from a fenced yard Saturday morning in Millsap.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • 5 ways to make your phone more earth-friendly

    Did you know the carbon footprint of a cell phone is 154 pounds? The power to reduce that number is in your hands.

  • 7 details you may have missed in the latest 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer

    A new "Fast 9" trailer teases the return of some characters from "Tokyo Drift" and the bucket list item Helen Mirren has been waiting years to do.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney denounces Biden's 'reckless' Afghanistan decision

    'You don't end wars by announcing that you're leaving,' Wyoming Republican tells 'Your World'