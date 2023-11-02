Midland College hosts roundtable discussion on new community college funding model

Nov. 1—MIDLAND — Midland College has announced a special roundtable discussion event featuring key leaders and stakeholders in the field of higher education and workforce development. This event will focus on the significant transformation brought about by House Bill 8, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, which revolutionizes community college funding in the state of Texas.

The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Carrasco Room of the Scharbauer Student Center at Midland College.

Panelists include Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller, President of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, Ray Martinez III and Tracee Bentley, president/CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership.

The event will provide insights into the importance of the new funding model, which shifts from an attendance-based system to one focused on outcomes and aligns with state and regional workforce needs.