Midland man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend

Dec. 3—A 37-year-old Midland man was arrested early Friday morning after his girlfriend told police he pointed a gun at her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an Odessa woman told police she and her boyfriend, Joseph France, were at a company gathering when he got into an argument with a co-worker after drinking "more than he could handle."

The woman told officers France left the gathering shortly before 2 a.m. and went to a residence on Fossell Ranch Road and when she pulled in next to his vehicle, he pointed the gun at her, the report stated. She left because she was scared and called 911.

According to the report, dispatchers told officers when they were enroute the woman told them she heard a gunshot as she was leaving the area.

France was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail Friday afternoon on a $30,000 surety bond.