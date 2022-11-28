Midland man arrested for aggravated assault
Nov. 27—The Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries at Midland Memorial Hospital, identified as 21-year-old Luis Miguel Espinoza Galindo. During the investigation, it was discovered that Galindo fired his gun at two males, one of which returned fire in self-defense, striking Galindo, a news release said.
Galindo was released from MMH and later transported to Midland County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.