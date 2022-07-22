Midland man arrested on manslaughter charge

Jul. 21—A 79-year-old Midland man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that took the life of another Midland resident on July 7.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an investigation into the death of Hortensia Almaras, 42, revealed Don Bassett was driving 83 mph in a 60 mph construction zone when he rear-ended Almaras on Highway 191.

A witness and surveillance video showed Almaras was traveling at a lower speed than other vehicles on Highway 191 in her Mercedes and her speed continued to drop. The witness thought she may have been trying to pull from the inside lane to the shoulder.

The witness said, and the video corroborated, that Bassett passed the witness at a high rate of speed in his Chevrolet Avalanche and rear-ended Almaras.

Data obtained from the Avalanche showed Bassett was traveling 83 mph at the point of collision with no braking prior to the crash, according to the report.

Almaras died at Medical Center Hospital an hour after the collision.

Bassett was released from the Ector County jail the day of his arrest after posting a $25,000 surety bond.