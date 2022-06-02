Midland man arrested on suspicion of theft

Jun. 1—A Midland man was arrested Saturday after his boss told authorities he believes the man stole more than $186,000 from his company during a 14-month period.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the owner of Breevon Tech Services contacted authorities after he said he discovered George Anthony Arellano, 34, had created a personal "Square" credit card processing account using the name Breevon Tech Services and had collected $186,067 in payments from clients seeking tank hauler inspections from May 11, 2020, to July 15, 2021.

An investigation revealed Arellano transferred the money from the "Square" account into two bank accounts and spent the money on liquor stores, bars, restaurants and personal bills, the report stated.

Arellano was arrested on suspicion of theft, more than $150,000, less than $300,000. He remained in the Ector County jail as of Wednesday on a $25,000 surety bond.