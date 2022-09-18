Midland man charged with manslaughter

Sep. 18—On Sept. 16 at approximately 5:20 p.m., the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Arturo Barraza, 21, from Midland and identified him as the person who transported the victim to the hospital. The victim, 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno from Midland, sustained a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, a news release said.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Midland Police Department Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the hospital, the release said.

Barraza was transported to the Midland Police Department for questioning and was later transported to Midland County Jail and charged with manslaughter, the release said.

The next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.