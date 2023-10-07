Midland Memorial celebrates MAKO SmartRobotics 1,000 case milestone

Oct. 6—Midland Memorial Hospital (MMH) is thrilled to announce a remarkable milestone in the field of healthcare. The hospital has successfully completed 1,000 MAKO SmartRobotics joint replacement surgery cases, solidifying its commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional patient care, a news release said.

MAKO SmartRobotics gives surgeons components that no other orthopedic robotics platform has. With CT-based planning, surgeons have the ability to plan in advance of a patient's surgery, enabling a more predictable and personalized surgical experience when performing joint replacement surgery.

The MMH team of highly trained surgeons and healthcare professionals have leveraged this state-of-the-art technology to perform intricate procedures, such as joint replacements, spine surgeries, and more, with unparalleled precision.

"We are immensely proud to reach this significant milestone of 1,000 MAKO SmartRobotics Surgery cases," said Tim Simecek, Director of Perioperative Services, in the release. "This achievement reflects our dedication to providing the highest quality healthcare to our community and our commitment of leading healthcare for greater Midland."

MAKO SmartRobotics combines three key components, 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and insightful data analytics, into one platform that has shown better outcomes for total knee, partial knee and total hip. This transformative technology empowers surgeons to create personalized surgical plans for each patient, optimizing the procedure's success.

Midland Memorial Hospital's commitment to innovation and patient-centered care has not gone unnoticed. The hospital has received national recognition for its excellence in healthcare, and the MAKO SmartRobotics Surgery program has contributed to its continued success.

