Midland, Odessa chambers, UTPB celebrate milestone anniversaries together

Feb. 9—The Midland Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Texas Permian Basin hosted a joint mixer to celebrate milestone anniversaries for their respective organizations.

Hundreds gathered on Feb. 6 at UTPB's Center for Energy and Economic Diversification (CEED) to celebrate the Midland Chamber's 100th, Odessa Chamber's 90th, and UTPB's 50th anniversaries. Sandra Woodley, UTPB president, welcomed the audience and served as the emcee for the evening.

"This was a wonderful event allowing Midlanders and Odessans to gather in fellowship, and it was another great occasion for our three organizations to partner together," Woodley said in a news release.

Among those addressing the assembly were Odessa Chamber CEO, Renee Earls, and Midland Chamber CEO, Evan Thomas.

"We know the strength of our communities when we band together on the larger issues and projects, but there's tremendous value in coming together to enjoy good food, music, and neighborly conversations," Earls said in the release.

All three organizations will be honoring their anniversaries throughout the year. On the commemorations, Thomas stated, "We are all celebrating our anniversaries and proud histories. However, we're just as focused on the future of Midland, Odessa, and the Permian Basin for the next 50, 90, and 100 years."