Midland police asks for help locating possible suspects

Dec. 3—The Midland Police Department is asking for information on a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at the ReNew Andrews Apartments on Midland Drive, located at 1902 N. Midland Dr.

A 17-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a news release said. Investigation into this deadly shooting has led to the discovery that multiple suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene in a white 4-door vehicle.

If you have any information in reference to this shooting, please contact the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.