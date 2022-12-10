Midland police issue murder arrest warrant

Dec. 9—A capital murder arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of stabbing a 28-year-old woman to death in Midland.

The Midland Police Department received a call about a stabbing from the Hometown Studies shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday and discovered Mariela Galindo Lozano had been stabbed multiple times and had died.

A warrant for Raven Robert Rodriguez has been issued and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-8477.