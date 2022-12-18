Midland police respond to deadly shooting

Dec. 17—MIDLAND — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to The Ranch Apartments, located in the 4300 block of Neely Avenue, in reference to a call for shots fired.

Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L. Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside an apartment, deceased.

While on scene, officers were notified that another gunshot victim, 21-year-old male Deondrick D Sims, drove himself to the hospital. He is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.