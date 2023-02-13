Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.30 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Midland States Bancorp's shares before the 16th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Midland States Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of $26.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Midland States Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Midland States Bancorp paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Midland States Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last six years, Midland States Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Midland States Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Midland States Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Midland States Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Midland States Bancorp (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

