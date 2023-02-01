Midland woman charged with homicide in October fatal crash

INDUSTRY – A Midland woman has been charged with homicide after a passenger in her car died in a car crash last year.

Charges were filed Tuesday against 20-year-old Hanna Sosack after Beaver police said an investigation revealed she was drunk and high when she crashed her vehicle along Midland-Beaver Road in Industry on Oct. 26. Investigators said reckless driving from Sosack caused the death of 19-year-old Mariah Sambol, who was one of two passengers in her vehicle.

According to officers, another driver involved in the incident told first responders he was driving down Midland-Beaver Road when Sosack "flew up behind" his car and began flashing her high beams. The driver said Sosack tried to pass him twice on the left-hand side of the road, but lost control during the second attempt and hit his vehicle just behind the rear tire. According to the police report, the driver of this vehicle was not injured in the crash.

After colliding with the driver, Sosack allegedly went behind his car again and attempted to pass on the right-hand side of the road. During this attempt, she struck a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Midland-Beaver Road going approximately 75 miles per hour and then spun and struck two more cars that were in a driveway.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a nearby field. When first responders arrived, they determined Sambol had died during the impact of the crash. Another passenger, who was in the backseat, sustained injuries to his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In the investigation following the incident, officers were told Sosack had been drinking and refused to let Sambol operate her vehicle. After receiving a warrant, officers said a search of Sambol's car revealed various drug paraphernalia for preparing marijuana. Officers said a backpack was also found at the scene of the crash, which contained an opened bottle of vodka.

Chemical blood tests from the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner showed Sambol had a blood alcohol content of 0.122% and THC was also present in her system.

Sosack faces various charges, including third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, driving while under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Midland woman charged with with death of passenger in Industry crash